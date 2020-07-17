Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 253.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 57,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,114,000 after purchasing an additional 41,093 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 82,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,263,000 after acquiring an additional 4,239 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 652.9% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 75,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,994,000 after acquiring an additional 65,285 shares during the period. 81.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORLY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $418.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nomura Securities reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Nomura upped their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $372.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.47.

In other news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.74, for a total value of $4,257,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,807 shares in the company, valued at $4,600,972.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 3,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.30, for a total value of $1,350,612.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,920.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,540 shares of company stock worth $9,055,986. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $432.93 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $454.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.35. The company has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $420.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $392.33.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 670.84% and a net margin of 13.41%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 16.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

