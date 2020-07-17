William G. Bock Sells 4,000 Shares of Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Stock

Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc (NYSE:SAIL) Director William G. Bock sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $115,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 96,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,073.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of SAIL stock opened at $29.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -329.19 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 3.79. Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc has a one year low of $11.61 and a one year high of $30.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average is $22.29.

Get Sailpoint Technologies alerts:

Sailpoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Sailpoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $75.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sailpoint Technologies Holdings Inc will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAIL. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sailpoint Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sailpoint Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Sailpoint Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Sailpoint Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sailpoint Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sailpoint Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $17,693,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,726,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sailpoint Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,991,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after buying an additional 367,480 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sailpoint Technologies by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,185,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after buying an additional 213,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Sailpoint Technologies by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,341,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,413,000 after buying an additional 201,500 shares during the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sailpoint Technologies

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc designs, develops, and markets identity governance software solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers on-premises software and cloud-based solutions, which empower organizations to govern the digital identities of employees, contractors, business partners, and other users, as well as manage their constantly changing access rights to enterprise applications and data across hybrid IT environments.

Read More: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sailpoint Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sailpoint Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.