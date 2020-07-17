William John Ward Acquires 2,500 Shares of Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Stock

Park Lawn Corp (TSE:PLC) Director William John Ward purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$58,265.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,641 shares in the company, valued at C$411,141.15.

PLC opened at C$23.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.19. Park Lawn Corp has a 1-year low of C$15.58 and a 1-year high of C$31.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$22.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$24.27. The company has a market capitalization of $698.26 million and a P/E ratio of 163.36.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$73.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$72.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Park Lawn Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 312.33%.

PLC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$24.50 target price on shares of Park Lawn and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$33.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Park Lawn from C$34.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Park Lawn from C$30.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Park Lawn from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 21st.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides deathcare products and services in North America. The company owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes. It also offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

