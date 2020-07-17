Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Wesbanco Bank Inc.

Wesbanco Bank Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,127 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,730,215 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WMB opened at $20.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.44 and its 200-day moving average is $19.20. The stock has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a PE ratio of 167.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $28.33.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.62%.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Williams Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.76.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

