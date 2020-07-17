Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,453,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,243 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.64% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $77,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 35.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,369,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,695,000 after buying an additional 1,145,388 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,853,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,902,000 after buying an additional 161,944 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,324,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,242,000 after buying an additional 52,307 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 30.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,067,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,139,000 after buying an additional 476,780 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,029,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,937,000 after buying an additional 56,066 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Stephen P. Holmes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total value of $4,396,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $393,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.45, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.72. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $63.66.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $410.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.06 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 7.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 9.76%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

