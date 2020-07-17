XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Shares Gap Down to $2.84

XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.37, but opened at $2.84. XpresSpa Group shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 8,653,727 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.38 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XpresSpa Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of XpresSpa Group Inc (NASDAQ:XSPA) by 46.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.78% of XpresSpa Group worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XpresSpa Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:XSPA)

XpresSpa Group, Inc operates as a health and wellness services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wellness and Intellectual Property. The Wellness segment offers airport retailer spa services; massage services for the neck, back, feet, and whole body; nail care, such as pedicures, manicures, and polish changes; travel products, including neck pillows, blankets, and massage tools; and cryotherapy, compression, and personal care services, as well as retail products.

