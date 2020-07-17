Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Price Target Increased to $6.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $5.50 to $6.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AUY. ValuEngine cut Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded Yamana Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Scotiabank raised Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yamana Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Yamana Gold has a one year low of $2.23 and a one year high of $5.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 17.61%. The company had revenue of $356.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Yamana Gold will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 67.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,287,000 after buying an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 222,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 32,880 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 203.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 117,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 78,733 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 31,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Yamana Gold by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,074,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,897,000 after buying an additional 369,239 shares during the period. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

