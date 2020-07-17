Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.45. TriCo Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TriCo Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover TriCo Bancshares.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.05). TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $75.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.71 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TCBK. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBK opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.05 and a 1-year high of $41.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.33%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 8.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,553,000 after buying an additional 161,894 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 58.1% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the first quarter worth about $451,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 71,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after buying an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 39.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

About TriCo Bancshares

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

