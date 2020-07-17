Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Announce $0.74 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.73. Cisco Systems reported earnings of $0.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.14 to $3.16. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cisco Systems.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.17.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 5,703 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.87, for a total value of $255,893.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,841,455.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,735 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 7,576 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,281 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. Cisco Systems has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.23 and a 200 day moving average of $44.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $195.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

