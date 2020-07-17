Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) to Buy

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price target on the construction company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.57% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Summit Materials, Inc. is a construction material company. The company supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt primarily in the United States and western Canada. Summit Materials, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cfra cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Summit Materials from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Summit Materials from $25.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.90.

Shares of NYSE:SUM opened at $17.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39. Summit Materials has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $25.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48). Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 3.67%. The company had revenue of $342.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.49) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Summit Materials will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Summit Materials news, insider Anne Lee Benedict sold 6,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total transaction of $97,246.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,864 shares in the company, valued at $174,994. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 4.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,733,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,002,000 after purchasing an additional 257,878 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,400,831 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,012,000 after purchasing an additional 70,819 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Summit Materials by 208.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,350,742 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942,078 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 38.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,309,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Summit Materials by 57.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,056,040 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,667 shares in the last quarter.

About Summit Materials

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

