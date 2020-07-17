Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Total (NYSE:TOT) to “Buy”

Total (NYSE:TOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “TOTAL is benefiting from project startups, renewable assets, LNG portfolio and expanding upstream portfolio that has above industry-average exposure to faster-growing hydrocarbon producing regions. Streamlining the asset portfolio and syncing the same with long-term objectives are likely to boost its performance and strengthen operations. In the past three months, shares of TOTAL have outperformed the industry. However, the company’s operations and profitability can be adversely impacted by the ongoing decline in commodity prices. TOTAL decided to lower capital expenditure for 2020 by 25% for preserving liquidity. If commodity prices continue to remain choppy, the company might have to resort to further cost management. TOTAL's operations in some politically-troubled regions and increasing competition might affect profitability.”

Get Total alerts:

TOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Total from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Total from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.38.

Shares of TOT opened at $39.31 on Wednesday. Total has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $56.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.37. The stock has a market cap of $101.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. Total had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $43.87 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Total will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director S.A. Total purchased 15,717 shares of Total stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.30 per share, with a total value of $99,017.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 102,549 shares of company stock valued at $652,127.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total in the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Total by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after purchasing an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 43,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Total by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Further Reading: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Total (TOT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.