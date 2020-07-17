ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.45

ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.45 and last traded at $39.45, with a volume of 31425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ZALANDO SE/ADR in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, UBS Group raised ZALANDO SE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

Get ZALANDO SE/ADR alerts:

The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.83.

About ZALANDO SE/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt am main, and Cologne.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZALANDO SE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.