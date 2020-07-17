Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Global Retirement Partners LLC

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 49.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 301.6% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 5,895 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $3,620,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. 28.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $1,674,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total value of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 710,746 shares of company stock worth $151,892,022 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ZM stock opened at $256.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $281.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $236.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.60. The company has a market capitalization of $70.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1,507.18, a P/E/G ratio of 12.63 and a beta of -1.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $328.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 169.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ZM shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $144.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.68.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

