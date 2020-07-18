$120.49 Million in Sales Expected for 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) to announce sales of $120.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for 8X8’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $119.93 million to $121.04 million. 8X8 reported sales of $96.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 8X8 will report full-year sales of $520.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $514.82 million to $525.47 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $617.98 million, with estimates ranging from $594.43 million to $638.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 8X8.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EGHT. BTIG Research upped their target price on 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Northland Securities began coverage on 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on 8X8 from $21.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.71.

In other news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,584 shares of company stock worth $106,953. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in 8X8 by 75.9% during the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 8,996,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,694,000 after buying an additional 3,882,116 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in 8X8 by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,506,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 328,976 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in 8X8 by 6.2% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,867,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,600,000 after purchasing an additional 224,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in 8X8 by 551.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,911,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,453 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in 8X8 by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,842,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,018,000 after purchasing an additional 629,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EGHT opened at $16.06 on Friday. 8X8 has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $26.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -9.23 and a beta of 0.98.

8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

