1,200 Shares in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,560,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the first quarter worth $27,936,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 22.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,765,000 after buying an additional 728,670 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 7.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $270,309,000 after buying an additional 488,994 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rollins by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,043,000 after buying an additional 441,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Rollins alerts:

Rollins stock opened at $47.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.72 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 77.06 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.40.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

Featured Article: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.