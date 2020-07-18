1,232 Shares in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Purchased by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,187,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,877,000 after acquiring an additional 7,205,678 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 191.0% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,169,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,612,000 after buying an additional 4,706,193 shares in the last quarter. BosValen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,946,000. Wildcat Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,549,000. Finally, Abdiel Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 306.5% during the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,070,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,812,000 after acquiring an additional 806,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZM shares. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $218.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.68.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $246.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,450.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.44 and a beta of -1.48. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a one year low of $60.97 and a one year high of $281.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.55.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $328.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.53 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 6.04%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 11,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.32, for a total value of $1,674,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 380,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.29, for a total transaction of $81,637,418.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,893,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 780,889 shares of company stock valued at $169,635,395 over the last 90 days. 24.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.