1,711 Shares in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,956,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,845,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $18,176,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,430,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,758,000.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.49. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $38.00 and a 12-month high of $61.46.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion.

In other news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total value of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.