$180.62 Million in Sales Expected for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) will announce sales of $180.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $177.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $185.00 million. Medpace reported sales of $214.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full year sales of $832.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $795.00 million to $855.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $933.10 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $230.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.23 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Medpace from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.14.

Shares of MEDP opened at $105.52 on Friday. Medpace has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $109.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 28,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,685,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 2,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.15, for a total transaction of $245,868.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,788,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,999,346.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,137 shares of company stock valued at $6,317,705 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Medpace by 22.6% in the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 160.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 6.4% in the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 96,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,016,000 after acquiring an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Medpace by 18.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Medpace by 7.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 859,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,079,000 after acquiring an additional 62,312 shares during the period. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

