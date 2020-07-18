22nd Century Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,292 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 541% compared to the average daily volume of 670 call options.

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Nora B. Sullivan acquired 101,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, with a total value of $80,046.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XXII. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 110.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,637 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 19,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 53,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 100,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 23,387 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in 22nd Century Group by 87.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 122,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the period.

Shares of XXII opened at $0.79 on Friday. 22nd Century Group has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $2.46.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.10 million during the quarter.

About 22nd Century Group

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

