$258.83 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will announce $258.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $225.47 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $268.43 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full-year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.51). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The company had revenue of $283.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Regency Centers from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Regency Centers from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

NYSE:REG opened at $41.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.77. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $31.80 and a 1-year high of $70.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $1,011,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 727,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,762,833.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $154,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $997,400.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Regency Centers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 27,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Regency Centers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,889,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

