$290,000.00 in Sales Expected for Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:APVO) will post $290,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Aptevo Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. Aptevo Therapeutics posted sales of $7.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 96.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Aptevo Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $740,000.00 to $1.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.29 million, with estimates ranging from $1.50 million to $3.07 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aptevo Therapeutics.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.35) by ($0.49). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 102.54% and a negative return on equity of 224.05%.

Several brokerages recently commented on APVO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 175,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 37,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 212,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APVO opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $14.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.40.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

