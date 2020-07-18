3,351 Shares in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 375.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,224,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 966,718 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 1,198,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,388,000 after acquiring an additional 224,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 155.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,013,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,489,000 after acquiring an additional 616,397 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 835,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,151,000 after acquiring an additional 302,532 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $6,907,000.

Shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $56.27 and a one year high of $100.75.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

