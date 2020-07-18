$34.47 Million in Sales Expected for Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) will announce $34.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.81 million and the lowest is $34.14 million. Safe Bulkers reported sales of $45.52 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full year sales of $153.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $150.00 million to $157.39 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $197.39 million, with estimates ranging from $194.88 million to $199.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Safe Bulkers.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 8th. The shipping company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.95 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.18%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,648,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after buying an additional 227,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,678,988 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 40,750 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 608,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 38,520 shares during the period. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SB opened at $1.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.98. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $2.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Featured Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Safe Bulkers (SB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.