$37.41 Million in Sales Expected for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report $37.41 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ladder Capital’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $49.38 million. Ladder Capital posted sales of $76.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 51.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Ladder Capital will report full-year sales of $177.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.00 million to $201.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $216.65 million, with estimates ranging from $185.40 million to $232.53 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Ladder Capital.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $50.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.41 million.

Several research firms have commented on LADR. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $20.00 to $11.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

Shares of Ladder Capital stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. Ladder Capital has a twelve month low of $2.65 and a twelve month high of $18.97. The company has a quick ratio of 108.52, a current ratio of 108.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 2.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 9th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.17%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,035,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 15,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. 47.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ladder Capital Company Profile

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Article: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ladder Capital (LADR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.