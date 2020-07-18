$372.39 Million in Sales Expected for HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect HUYA Inc – (NYSE:HUYA) to report sales of $372.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $374.29 million and the lowest is $370.48 million. HUYA posted sales of $292.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full-year sales of $1.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.58 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for HUYA.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $1.01. HUYA had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on HUYA. Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HUYA in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of HUYA in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.20.

HUYA stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.04. HUYA has a 12 month low of $11.78 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.64 and a quick ratio of 4.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 402.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 171,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after purchasing an additional 137,134 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in HUYA by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 76,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 39,114 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in HUYA by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,220,000 after purchasing an additional 75,937 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in HUYA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUYA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 151,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after acquiring an additional 20,625 shares in the last quarter. 26.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company also provides advertising and online game-related services. As of December 31, 2017, its live streaming content covered approximately 2,600 games, including mobile, PC, and console games.

