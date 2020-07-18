4,310 Shares in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) Bought by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Insperity by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,171,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,740 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Insperity by 242.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 978,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,492,000 after purchasing an additional 693,040 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Insperity by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 926,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,733,000 after purchasing an additional 547,463 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Insperity by 80.3% in the first quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 878,395 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,764,000 after purchasing an additional 391,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $47,591,000. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSP opened at $67.00 on Friday. Insperity Inc has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $144.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 310.00% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Insperity Inc will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. Insperity’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NSP. ValuEngine raised shares of Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Insperity from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Insperity from $97.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insperity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.20.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $131,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John M. Morphy sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $68,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,236.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

