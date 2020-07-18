$550,000.00 in Sales Expected for Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kadmon Holdings Inc (NYSE:KDMN) to report sales of $550,000.00 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kadmon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $740,000.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $230,000.00. Kadmon reported sales of $230,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 139.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Kadmon will report full-year sales of $8.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.43 million to $9.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $189.10 million, with estimates ranging from $25.16 million to $668.25 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadmon.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Kadmon (NYSE:KDMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.38 million. Kadmon had a negative net margin of 813.33% and a negative return on equity of 142.79%.

KDMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. ValuEngine cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kadmon presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KDMN. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kadmon in the 1st quarter worth about $52,541,000. Boxer Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 6,205,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,882 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,828,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,000 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 14,636,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,037,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KDMN opened at $4.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $654.52 million, a PE ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.48. Kadmon has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 6.40 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.64 and a 200-day moving average of $4.41.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecules and biologics primarily for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company markets and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including ribavirin products for chronic hepatitis C virus infection; and distributes products in various therapeutic areas, including tetrabenazine for the treatment of chorea associated with Huntington's disease.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kadmon (KDMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.