$7.92 Million in Sales Expected for Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Itamar Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITMR) to report sales of $7.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Itamar Medical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.80 million to $8.05 million. Itamar Medical posted sales of $7.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Itamar Medical will report full year sales of $38.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $37.50 million to $38.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $51.83 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $54.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Itamar Medical.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 million.

ITMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Itamar Medical from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Itamar Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Monday, April 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Itamar Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Itamar Medical from $17.75 to $22.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.46.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Noked Capital LTD bought a new position in shares of Itamar Medical during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itamar Medical during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Westwood Management Corp IL raised its holdings in Itamar Medical by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL now owns 37,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $602,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itamar Medical by 143.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 34,952 shares during the last quarter. 30.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ITMR opened at $23.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.31 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.18. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $24.04.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

