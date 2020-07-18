7,020 Shares in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) Purchased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in A. O. Smith by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in A. O. Smith by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its position in A. O. Smith by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AOS shares. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cfra reduced their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.68. A. O. Smith Corp has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 43.24%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total transaction of $2,278,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Read More: Black Swan

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.