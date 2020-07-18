8,351 Shares in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF (NYSEARCA:ESPO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESPO. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF by 118.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF in the first quarter valued at about $205,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ESPO opened at $53.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.97 and its 200-day moving average is $43.07. VanEck Vectors Video Gaming and eSports ETF has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $56.32.

