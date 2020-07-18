A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,092 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 1.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apple alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Apple from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $385.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $399.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $353.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.