Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Up 0.3%

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s share price shot up 0.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22, 72,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,273,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXAS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $0.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $36.96 million, a P/E ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a 200-day moving average of $0.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 3,083.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,852,559 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731,557 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,099,799 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 299,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 355.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,199,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 936,497 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,041,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 75,500 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 791,620 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 168,700 shares during the period. 28.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

