AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) Financial Comparison

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) and LF Capital Acquisition (NASDAQ:LFAC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

AdaptHealth has a beta of -0.17, meaning that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LF Capital Acquisition has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AdaptHealth and LF Capital Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AdaptHealth $529.64 million 2.12 -$15.00 million $0.30 63.27 LF Capital Acquisition N/A N/A $1.77 million N/A N/A

LF Capital Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AdaptHealth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for AdaptHealth and LF Capital Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AdaptHealth 0 0 5 0 3.00 LF Capital Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

AdaptHealth currently has a consensus target price of $19.80, suggesting a potential upside of 4.32%. Given AdaptHealth’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe AdaptHealth is more favorable than LF Capital Acquisition.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

53.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.8% of LF Capital Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.9% of AdaptHealth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of LF Capital Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AdaptHealth and LF Capital Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AdaptHealth N/A -14.40% 0.41% LF Capital Acquisition N/A 26.66% 0.82%

Summary

LF Capital Acquisition beats AdaptHealth on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

AdaptHealth, LLC distributes home medical equipment. The Company offers mobility products, respiratory therapy, non- invasive ventilation, nutrition supplies, ocean home health products, sleep therapy supplies, bed lifts, seat lift chairs, and bath aids. AdaptHealth, LLC was founded in 2012 and is based in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

LF Capital Acquisition Company Profile

LF Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on identifying and evaluating opportunities for the acquisition of assets or business with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.

