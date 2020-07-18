Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires Shares of 95,130 ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 95,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.05% of ImmunoGen at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $17,617,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 278,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares during the last quarter. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. AXA raised its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 158,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 87,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in ImmunoGen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,108,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 113,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ImmunoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of ImmunoGen in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

ImmunoGen stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $7.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.37. The company has a market capitalization of $805.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 2.48.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.53 million. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ImmunoGen

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; IMGN779 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

