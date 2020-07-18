Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $320,000 in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Templeton Emerging Markets (NYSE:EMF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.17% of Templeton Emerging Markets as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EMF. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Templeton Emerging Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Templeton Emerging Markets by 1,821.8% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital bought a new stake in Templeton Emerging Markets in the first quarter valued at $353,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMF opened at $14.54 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Templeton Emerging Markets has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.70.

Templeton Emerging Markets Company Profile

Templeton Emerging Markets Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

