Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $331,000 in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 1,802.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 523,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,654,000 after purchasing an additional 496,235 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 790,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,096,000 after purchasing an additional 97,965 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,955,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 10.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 586,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 157,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after buying an additional 35,852 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINX opened at $34.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $19.65 and a 12-month high of $35.44.

