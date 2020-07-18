Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $331,000 in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 31,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RYN. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rayonier during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Rayonier by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Rayonier in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. 88.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David L. Nunes purchased 1,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.82 per share, with a total value of $34,014.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,360,926.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RYN opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.07. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.96 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). Rayonier had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The firm had revenue of $259.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.06 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Rayonier’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.78%.

Several analysts have recently commented on RYN shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on Rayonier from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised Rayonier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $33.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rayonier presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

About Rayonier

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

