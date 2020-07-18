Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Invests $334,000 in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 89,922 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SA. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,266,000 after buying an additional 116,420 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 100,915 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Seabridge Gold by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 22,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares during the last quarter. 21.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SA opened at $18.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.62 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. Seabridge Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $19.00.

Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Research analysts predict that Seabridge Gold Inc will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Seabridge Gold from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Seabridge Gold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. The company also explores for copper and silver ores. It holds a 100% interest in various North American gold resource projects. The company's principal assets are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell and Iskut properties located near Stewart, British Columbia, Canada, as well as the Courageous Lake gold project located in Canada's Northwest Territories.

Read More: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.