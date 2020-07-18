Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $333,000 Investment in Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:KPTI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 150,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after purchasing an additional 47,595 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 436.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 30,251 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 56.1% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after purchasing an additional 56,915 shares during the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $1,024,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 12.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,346 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Michael Kauffman sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $145,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 555,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,786,020.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sharon Shacham sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total transaction of $249,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,775. Corporate insiders own 13.26% of the company’s stock.

KPTI opened at $18.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.44, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.52. Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc has a 52 week low of $7.55 and a 52 week high of $29.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97.

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $18.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 million. Karyopharm Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 316.53% and a negative return on equity of 208.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on KPTI. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Karyopharm Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.90.

About Karyopharm Therapeutics

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (Nasdaq: KPTI) is an oncology-focused pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel first-in-class drugs directed against nuclear export and related targets for

the treatment of cancer and other major diseases. Karyopharm’s SINE compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

