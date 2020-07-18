Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New $336,000 Investment in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,530 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CDAM UK Ltd grew its position in Upland Software by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,470,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 208,301 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,020,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,377,000 after purchasing an additional 227,283 shares in the last quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its position in Upland Software by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,865,000 after purchasing an additional 5,101 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Upland Software by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 562,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $15,075,000 after purchasing an additional 83,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Upland Software by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 522,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,011,000 after purchasing an additional 50,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Upland Software stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Upland Software Inc has a 12 month low of $20.75 and a 12 month high of $48.57. The stock has a market cap of $852.19 million, a P/E ratio of -14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Upland Software’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Upland Software Inc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 8,062 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $275,317.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,718,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,699,854.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy Mattox sold 9,835 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $335,373.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 549,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,754,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,903 shares of company stock valued at $781,417. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

