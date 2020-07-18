Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 11,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 20,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 132,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,687 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IOVA opened at $30.61 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $17.67 and a 1-year high of $41.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.02). On average, research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IOVA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Iovance Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.69.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

