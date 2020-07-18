Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases New Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NASDAQ:PSCC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.89% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSCC. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,073 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PSCC opened at $75.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day moving average of $70.42. Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $55.25 and a 52-week high of $80.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Consumer Staples Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States consumer staples companies that are principally engaged in the businesses of providing consumer goods and services that have non-cyclical characteristics, including tobacco, textiles, food and beverage, and non-discretionary retail.

