Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 55,558 Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 55,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,292.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,111,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,050 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,024 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 168.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 259,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 163,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 104,411 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 876,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,207,000 after acquiring an additional 70,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Chatham Lodging Trust alerts:

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock opened at $5.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $18.98. The firm has a market cap of $264.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 1.84.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.37). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $60.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.34 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.85.

Chatham Lodging Trust Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Featured Story: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.