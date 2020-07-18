Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes $328,000 Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XME opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.70. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 52-week low of $13.86 and a 52-week high of $29.80.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

