Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 38,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. CSS LLC IL lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.9% in the first quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 27,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 37.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

DSU opened at $9.48 on Friday. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $5.92 and a one year high of $11.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0711 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Inc

See Also: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.