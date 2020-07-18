Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 172,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after acquiring an additional 13,891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

KRG stock opened at $10.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.05. The stock has a market cap of $855.92 million, a PE ratio of -126.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.39). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $69.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were issued a $0.052 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.65%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KRG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Compass Point cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

