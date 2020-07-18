Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Takes Position in Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 147,037 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.73% of Special Opportunities Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 54,328 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Special Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,626 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,141 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Special Opportunities Fund by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,690 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.81% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 11,405 shares of Special Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.74 per share, with a total value of $133,894.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 113,721 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,084.54. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPE opened at $11.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.94. Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.50 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $0.094 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 18th.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

