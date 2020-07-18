Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) PT Set at €920.00 by Barclays

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) has been assigned a €920.00 ($1,033.71) target price by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ADYEN. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €690.00 ($775.28) price target on Adyen and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €858.63 ($964.75).

