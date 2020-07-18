Adyen (AMS:ADYEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

Adyen (AMS:ADYEN)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ADYEN. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Barclays set a €920.00 ($1,033.71) target price on Adyen and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €858.63 ($964.75).

