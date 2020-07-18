Ahrens Investment Partners LLC Acquires 465 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 20.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,746 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 4.6% of Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 120.0% during the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 121 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,750.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Amazon.com to a “sell” rating and set a $1,987.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,808.74.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,731.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,626.03 and a 12-month high of $3,344.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1,496.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.52, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

